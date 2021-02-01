© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
High quintillions of dollars of gold confiscated from Vatican underground base which extends to Jerusalem Temple 150 miles long 60 meters high 120 meters wide stolen from human specie taxpayers
Follow
12
Download MP3
Share
Report
4659 views • February 01, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2021). Illuminati New Age Satanist feminist Draco chimera alien incarnate avatar Wicca high witch Oprah Winfrey operated the Haitian child-trafficking ring with Hillary Clinton. She had first picks for LGBTPB child sex slave girls. She had Satanist pedophile cannibal dungeon tunnels under her homes. Her code name was "Gilder." She and Lady Gaga were the Illuminati's Social Engineering Department leaders. The Dracos and all of Satan Lucifer’s nephilim and chimera aliens consider humans as inferior cockroach-level creatures of God and human meat food and experimentation lab rats. The Catholic Church is their main Illuminati NWO Luciferian Satanist headquarters that they operate from, and the Catholic Church was the fake Christian Church that was created to try to martyr and silence all of God’s real Christians. They leave alone and do not bother the religious Christians. A lot of church pastors report to the Catholic Church’s Satanist network sub-organization religious institutions. As for us real Christians, they try to kill us. The cybernetic Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars of Donald Trump’s AntiChrist government found high quintillion dollars worth of gold in the underground base underneath the Vatican which extends all the way to the Jerusalem Temple. The gold stack was 150 miles long and 60 meters high and 120 meters wide. It took 650 Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet spaceships to carry out the gold. The Federal Reserve which was empty of gold, which was all plundered and stolen, has been purported to be returned now. The Donald Trump’s “black sun” black nobility families Nazi cybernetic Dracos have stolen all the gold from the Rothschild family’s communist shapeshifting Dracos’ Vatican now. End of transmission… The evil spirit entities of the Illuminati psychic witch Satanist intelligence agency that runs Steve Quayle’s criminal fraud enterprise are very evil people. After they sabotaged my image that I created and made me remake it, and they tried to block the dozens of BitChute videos from playing, they came to try to kill me while I was sleeping yesterday by continuing to stop my breathing and try to suffocate me by causing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), just like they killed the religious Christian author Chris Putnam while he was sleeping. I think they were also trying to damage my brain by cutting off oxygen while I was sleeping. They try to put stress on your heart by cutting off oxygen.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.