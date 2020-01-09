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Community Emergency Response Team
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47 views • January 09, 2020
The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations. CERT offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, allowing them to focus on more complex tasks.
This video is provided by FEMA via the www.ready.gov/CERT website. Please see the usage guidelines here: https://www.fema.gov/photo-video-audio-use-guidelines
This video is provided by FEMA via the www.ready.gov/CERT website. Please see the usage guidelines here: https://www.fema.gov/photo-video-audio-use-guidelines
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