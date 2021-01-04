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Англичанин разоблачает ложь властей о переполненных больницах Лондона. English men reveals lies about hospitals filled with covid victims.
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21 views • January 04, 2021
Англичанин разоблачает ложь властей о переполненных больницах Лондона. Он лично пошёл со своей камерой и снял пустующую больницу и стоящие без дела автомобили скорой помощи. В то время когда власти щаявляют, что больницы не справляются с потоком жертв ковида.
English men reveals lies about hospitals filled with covid victims. He personally walked through out thr hospital to show how empty are spaces of hospital and abulance busses parked idle, while government raise a panic about hospitals overfilled with victims of covid.
English men reveals lies about hospitals filled with covid victims. He personally walked through out thr hospital to show how empty are spaces of hospital and abulance busses parked idle, while government raise a panic about hospitals overfilled with victims of covid.
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