Raiders Rookie Ashton Jeanty Shines in 2025 Season | NFL Rookie Spotlight
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, the 6th overall pick in 2025, has rushed for over 500 yards and 4 touchdowns so far. Known for his explosiveness and agility, Jeanty looks poised for a breakout as the Raiders take on tough opponents like the Dallas Cowboys. Follow for all the NFL rookie action!
