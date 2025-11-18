BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Raiders Rookie Ashton Jeanty Shines in 2025 Season | NFL Rookie Spotlight
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
11 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 3 days ago

Raiders Rookie Ashton Jeanty Shines in 2025 Season | NFL Rookie Spotlight

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, the 6th overall pick in 2025, has rushed for over 500 yards and 4 touchdowns so far. Known for his explosiveness and agility, Jeanty looks poised for a breakout as the Raiders take on tough opponents like the Dallas Cowboys. Follow for all the NFL rookie action!

Hashtags

#AshtonJeanty #Raiders #NFLRookie #RunningBack #NFL2025 #RaidersFootball #RookieSeason #FootballHighlights #NFLnews

Keywords
las vegas raidersfootball highlightsnfl newsashton jeantynfl rookies 2025running back highlightsrookie season statsnfl footballraiders vs cowboysrookie spotlight
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy