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The China Threat
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102 views • February 11, 2022
China’s Quest For World Domination
* China is busy making energy and currency deals with major powers around the world.
* Its end goal is to topple the U.S. dollar.
* 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are part of its infrastructure program.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296897197001
* China is busy making energy and currency deals with major powers around the world.
* Its end goal is to topple the U.S. dollar.
* 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are part of its infrastructure program.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296897197001
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