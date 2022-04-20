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BIG PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES PASS THE SUN, PUTIN OFF THE CHAIN(WW3), BIBLE COMING TO LIFE READ
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842 views • April 20, 2022
Creatrix 13.
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | BIG PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES PASS THE SUN/PUTIN OFF THE CHAIN-RUSSIA DECLARES FULL OUT WAR WITH USA(WW3)/THE BIBLE IS COMING TO LIFE (EVERYTHING CHRIST WARNED YOU WOULD COME IS OCCURING-IS CHRIST YOUR LORD???/READ BELOW. Today is now 4/16/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: There's a lot of breaking news happening so to start off with this writing... In Russia The Moskva a prized very expensive Russian ship that was a war ship was struck by multiple missiles...putin is angered as is many in Russia are angered... Putin isn't dumb ... He's a very wicked man though he's not dumb.. He told the USA ( my land) that if anymore weapons cross through Poland to go to Ukraine that Russia will hit the USA with in other words dire consequences.... In a news cast from Russia they clearly say we are in world war 3 or are leading to it and now Russia is at full war with my country the United States.... Putin's also threatening to nuke the heart of Europe... He said he was going to release a massive amount of hypersonic missiles into the heart of Europe if Finland and
Sweden join NATO... Which the two countries will make their decision within few weeks time....
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lo5jBdfjBJIE/
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | BIG PLANET X-WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES PASS THE SUN/PUTIN OFF THE CHAIN-RUSSIA DECLARES FULL OUT WAR WITH USA(WW3)/THE BIBLE IS COMING TO LIFE (EVERYTHING CHRIST WARNED YOU WOULD COME IS OCCURING-IS CHRIST YOUR LORD???/READ BELOW. Today is now 4/16/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: There's a lot of breaking news happening so to start off with this writing... In Russia The Moskva a prized very expensive Russian ship that was a war ship was struck by multiple missiles...putin is angered as is many in Russia are angered... Putin isn't dumb ... He's a very wicked man though he's not dumb.. He told the USA ( my land) that if anymore weapons cross through Poland to go to Ukraine that Russia will hit the USA with in other words dire consequences.... In a news cast from Russia they clearly say we are in world war 3 or are leading to it and now Russia is at full war with my country the United States.... Putin's also threatening to nuke the heart of Europe... He said he was going to release a massive amount of hypersonic missiles into the heart of Europe if Finland and
Sweden join NATO... Which the two countries will make their decision within few weeks time....
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lo5jBdfjBJIE/
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