Morning Manna - May 21, 2025 - Proverbs 1:1-5 - A Wise Man Will Hear and Learn
5 views • 11 hours ago

In this new journey through the Book of Proverbs, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart begin with the opening verses, laying the foundation for a transformative study in godly wisdom. Today’s teaching highlights Solomon’s divine calling and authorship, the divine purpose of Proverbs, and the invitation to pursue wisdom, instruction, discernment, and understanding with a teachable spirit. Through an honest and engaging dialogue, the hosts emphasize: The importance of a teachable heart The dangers of an unteachable spirit How wisdom must be actively pursued, not passively expected Why the early morning is the ideal time to seek God’s treasures The scriptural foundation of justice, judgment, and equity How even the wise can grow wiser The Holy Spirit’s role in imparting true wisdom They also share practical insights on discerning deception, confronting foolishness, and anchoring your life in God’s Word. This opening segment sets the stage for a deep, convicting, and empowering series in one of Scripture’s richest books. 📚 Verses Covered: Proverbs 1:1 Proverbs 1:2 Proverbs 1:3 Proverbs 1:4 Proverbs 1:5

Keywords
wisdomjudgmentobedienceequitydiscernmenthumilityinstructionteachablerickwilesmorninganna
