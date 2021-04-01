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THE mRNA Vaccine IS NOT NECESSARY Ex Pfizer Vice President On VACCINE & Matt Hancock, March 2021
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30 views • April 01, 2021
Dr Mike Yeadon
Ex Pfizer Vice President Discusses why the mRNA JAB / vaccine is UNNECESSARY.
The mRNA JAB / vaccine WILL NOT hasten FREEDOMS.
Fit and health UNDER 60's if you have taken the Influenza JAB, DO NOT TAKE THE COVID JAB
Dr MIKE YEADON Says he DOES NOT BELIEVE WHAT HANCOCK SAYS You are NOT AT RISK from this disease (COVID 19).
Your Immune System will 99.7% OVERWHELM the virus.
Your T Cells remember the virus and so you have better protection from the outset.
If you have HAD COVID_19 and overcome it DON'T HAVE THE EXPERIMENTAL JAB this is because theoretically you may be susceptible to Anti body Dependent
Enhancement.
Ex Pfizer Vice President Discusses why the mRNA JAB / vaccine is UNNECESSARY.
The mRNA JAB / vaccine WILL NOT hasten FREEDOMS.
Fit and health UNDER 60's if you have taken the Influenza JAB, DO NOT TAKE THE COVID JAB
Dr MIKE YEADON Says he DOES NOT BELIEVE WHAT HANCOCK SAYS You are NOT AT RISK from this disease (COVID 19).
Your Immune System will 99.7% OVERWHELM the virus.
Your T Cells remember the virus and so you have better protection from the outset.
If you have HAD COVID_19 and overcome it DON'T HAVE THE EXPERIMENTAL JAB this is because theoretically you may be susceptible to Anti body Dependent
Enhancement.
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