Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word:https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/delay-in-the-severe-testings-coming-to-the-church/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Get ready for a HUGE TESTS THAT ARE COMING upon GOD’s people.
I believe that the TEST is plural…. more than one!
The BIRTH-PANGS are increasing…. and The LORD is allowing this to see what His People’s hearts are made of."
