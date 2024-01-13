Copyright © Elizabeth Marie



Posted as part of HKP Word:https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/delay-in-the-severe-testings-coming-to-the-church/



Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Get ready for a HUGE TESTS THAT ARE COMING upon GOD’s people.

I believe that the TEST is plural…. more than one!

The BIRTH-PANGS are increasing…. and The LORD is allowing this to see what His People’s hearts are made of."

