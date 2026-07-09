Hormuz War Zone: Global Energy Crisis & $200 Oil Predicted

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- Article claims Versailles MOU collapsed, renewed conflict around Strait of Hormuz intensified, escalating regional tensions.
- Author argues military escalation strengthens Iran's strategic leverage while undermining U.S. diplomatic objectives and credibility.
- Predicts severe energy disruptions, higher oil prices, shortages, inflation, blackouts, and rationing affecting global economies.
- Discusses broader geopolitical consequences, including shifting alliances, economic pressures, and challenges to Western influence globally.
- Concludes with preparedness recommendations emphasizing solar power, electric vehicles, self-reliance, food storage, and precious metals.
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