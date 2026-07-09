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Hormuz War Zone: Global Energy Crisis & $200 Oil Predicted
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- Article claims Versailles MOU collapsed, renewed conflict around Strait of Hormuz intensified, escalating regional tensions.

- Author argues military escalation strengthens Iran's strategic leverage while undermining U.S. diplomatic objectives and credibility.

- Predicts severe energy disruptions, higher oil prices, shortages, inflation, blackouts, and rationing affecting global economies.

- Discusses broader geopolitical consequences, including shifting alliances, economic pressures, and challenges to Western influence globally.

- Concludes with preparedness recommendations emphasizing solar power, electric vehicles, self-reliance, food storage, and precious metals.



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iranenergypreparednessgeopoliticsstraitofhormuz
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