Canada To Begin Euthanizing Millions of COVID Vaccine Injured Citizens

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Justin Trudeau’s government has begun euthanizing Canadian citizens suffering from severe injuries linked to the COVID vaccines—the same vaccines that his administration mandated and coerced the majority of the population to take.
As the body bags pile up and more vaccine-injured individuals step forward, the Trudeau government’s socialized medical system faces a sobering reality: healthcare for the affected is projected to cost billions, and lawsuits could financially cripple both the government and Big Pharma.
The nation that once prided itself on being open-minded and tolerant, now has a regime that is euthanizing citizens with low social credit scores – and the reality on the ground is so terrifying that the media have been ordered to cover up the story.
Tax Network USA: https://TNUSA.com/TPV or call 1-800-958-1000 for a free, private consultation
- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com
- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet
Mirrored - The People's Voice
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/