[Bidan]'s SPR 'Release'

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The Big Winners: Biden Crime Family, China
* Hunter has stake in ChiCom-owned company that bought 950K barrels of Strategic Petroleum Reserve from U.S.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 7 July 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309269668112
• Biden Sold A Million Barrels From U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve To China-Owned Gas Giant
https://freebeacon.com/national-security/biden-sold-a-million-barrels-from-us-strategic-petroleum-reserve-to-china-owned-gas-giant/