[Bidan]'s SPR 'Release'

The Big Winners: Biden Crime Family, China

* Hunter has stake in ChiCom-owned company that bought 950K barrels of Strategic Petroleum Reserve from U.S.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 7 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309269668112





• Biden Sold A Million Barrels From U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve To China-Owned Gas Giant

https://freebeacon.com/national-security/biden-sold-a-million-barrels-from-us-strategic-petroleum-reserve-to-china-owned-gas-giant/

