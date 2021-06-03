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James Wright 3Rd, Freemasonry First Family member resigns and talks
Directed Energy Weapons Plus
Directed Energy Weapons Plus
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139 views • June 03, 2021
No nonsense in this, like some other videos on Freemasonry. This guy tells the truth and he would know. He's the grandson of the portrait member hanging over the Supreme Lodge fireplace. I have several videos of Wright if I can find them. In this one he names two names!! The Queen Elizabeth of England and Queen Beatrix of Netherland. The ritual pedo stuff is real. In another video if I find it...there's no reptilians, but their eyes do go black as Icke has reported.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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