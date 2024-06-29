💔This Burned Baby Has Died - Criminal Israeli Occupation Forces Bombed his House - Gaza Strip

💔🇵🇸#Update on #Burned #Child in #Gaza

The baby boy has died a painful death in agonizing pain.

The child was burned alive by the criminal #Israeli occupation forces when they bombed his house.

The young boy couldn’t access necessary medical treatment and was not allowed to be evacuated from the #Gaza Strip , resulting in a painful death.

@The Children of Gaza, IsraeliWarCrimesExposed

