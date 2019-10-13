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'HOLLOW EARTH' & 'HOLES AT THE POLES' - PARANORMAL - -by S.N.Strutt VIDEO 1
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95 views • October 13, 2019
HOLLOW EARTH - TRUTH OR FICTION? IT IS NOT VERY DIFFICULT TO PROVE THAT THE EARTH IS IN FACT 'HOLLOW' - USING PHYSICS & A LITTLE MATHEMATICS
by S.N.Strutt 23/11/18
FOR 'HOLLOW EARTH' & 'HOLES AT THE POLES' - PARANORMAL Pt 2 - -by S.N.Strutt SEE VIDEO 2 https://youtu.be/H0Ki-8xX6ks?t=762
by S.N.Strutt 23/11/18
FOR 'HOLLOW EARTH' & 'HOLES AT THE POLES' - PARANORMAL Pt 2 - -by S.N.Strutt SEE VIDEO 2 https://youtu.be/H0Ki-8xX6ks?t=762
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