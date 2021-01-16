© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Revolution in America : Can We Take Up Arms???
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
330 views • January 16, 2021
You can support production of more of these videos by subscribing to subscribestar.com/christianvoice08
I recorded this video in 2013 when ministers were discussing this issue seriously when dealing with the treachery of Obama with his FEMA preacher guard and ammo purchases (some of which has reared its head again today). I may do another video on this subject shortly but I think it is timely to hear what I posted years ago and took down again NOW on this issue as it is on the tongues of so many today...
I recorded this video in 2013 when ministers were discussing this issue seriously when dealing with the treachery of Obama with his FEMA preacher guard and ammo purchases (some of which has reared its head again today). I may do another video on this subject shortly but I think it is timely to hear what I posted years ago and took down again NOW on this issue as it is on the tongues of so many today...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.