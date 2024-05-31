Create New Account
Why Is Singapore the New Blue Zone Where People Live to Be 100+ Years Old?
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
Published 19 hours ago

Lately the author of the famous study on the Blue Zones, Dan Buettner, has added a 6th region of the world to his work on the people who live to be 100 years old, at 30x the rate of the U.S. where supposedly we’re so advanced. It is SINGAPORE.


Keywords
longevitysingaporeblue zones

