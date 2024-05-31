Why Is Singapore the New Blue Zone Where People Live to Be 100+ Years Old?

Lately the author of the famous study on the Blue Zones, Dan Buettner, has added a 6th region of the world to his work on the people who live to be 100 years old, at 30x the rate of the U.S. where supposedly we’re so advanced. It is SINGAPORE.





★ SUBSCRIBE to this channel

★ LIKE GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreenSmoothieGirl/

Check out https://www.greensmoothiegirl.com for more info, recipes, and Robyn’s blog.





Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.