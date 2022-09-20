https://gnews.org/post/p1nf73cb2
09/11/2022 Spotlight on China: Shenzhen Residents protest extended lockdown, authorities deploy a large number of armed and special police to evict and arrest protesters.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.