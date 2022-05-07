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PFIZER AND CDC WITHHELD DATA, LEADING TO HARM AND DEATH TO THOUSANDS
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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PFIZER AND CDC WITHHELD DATA, LEADING TO HARM AND DEATH TO THOUSANDS
It’s been shown that Pfizer and the CDC committed fraud when they willfully withheld critical data from the public, resulting in harm and death to thousands from the injections.

What’s going on here is criminal. For the people close to the data who said nothing, there will be legal consequences. They will either be witnesses or defendants.

The FDA and the CDC had to be sued to release the data on a biological product that every person is being asked, if not forced to take. This should make everyone very concerned.
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/pfizer-and-cdc-withheld-data-leading-to-harm-and-death-to-thousands/
Keywords
liescdccover upvaccine deathsadverse reactionspfizercdc fraudspoiler alertdata withheld
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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