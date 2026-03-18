They work without Starlink too: Geran MESH-networks 📝- Rybar Tactical

For a long time, those operating Gerans over so-called Ukraine dreamed of being able to control them in flight to increase strike accuracy or even attack in "free hunt" mode.

But there were problems: the farther the UAV goes beyond the line of contact, the weaker the signal from the station reaches it. And satellite control is difficult due to the lack of suitable equipment in orbit.

However, Geran developers found an elegant solution in the field of signal retransmission. And now you can watch videos with a "first-person view" where drones incinerate targets deep in enemy territory.

A clear explanation of what MESH-networks are and how it became possible to control Geran far beyond the line of contact — in our new video.

📍@rybar_tactical

Adding:

Two Majors #Report on the morning of March 18, 2026

▪️In Sochi, in the evening, air defense systems engaged targets threatening the Central and Lazarevsky districts.

▪️In the Bryansk region, over the past 24 hours, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the village of Belya Berezka with kamikaze drones, and two civilians were injured in a moving car. The city of Starodub was attacked by drones, and a civilian woman was injured.

In the village of Kister in the Pogar district, a civilian was injured. In the village of Goritsy in the Pogar district, a civilian car and a building were damaged. In the village of Brakhlov, a civilian car was damaged.

▪️On the Sumy direction of the "North" Army Group, during fierce battles lasting several weeks with the support of aviation, artillery and UAV operators, the 104th Motor Rifle Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Rivne region) was driven out of the village of Sopych (Shostka district of the Sumy region) and its surroundings by the troops of the "North" Army Group.

▪️In the Belgorod region the city of Korocha was attacked by two UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Five people were injured, including four minors. In the city of Grayvoron, an FPV drone attacked a car. From the injuries a man died on the spot. Another person was injured.

▪️On the Slavyansk direction our troops advanced in the vicinity of Reznikovka, seizing several forest strips by force. In the Krivaya Luka area, battles continue. Gerasimov and the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the village of Kaleniki.

▪️In the area of responsibility of the "East" Army Group our assault units of the "East" continue to advance from Gulyai-Polye, controlling key roads and fighting for Vozdvizhevka and Verkhnyaya Ters. In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the enemy is transferring reserves to resume attacks, but is subjected to preemptive strikes.

▪️In the Zaporozhye region - artillery attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on energy network infrastructure, power outages affected the north-western part of the region

▪️From the Kherson region it was reported about the death of two people (Genicheskaya Gorka, Tavriisk), seven were injured. Thus, in Nova Kakhovka, as a result of dropping a munition from a UAV, an ambulance was damaged. Three members of the medical brigade were injured. Many villages are under constant attacks by the enemy.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors