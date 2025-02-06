BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump, DOGE & the Cesspool That is USAID
596 views • 2 months ago


The mainstream media and Democrats are pushing the story that Trump and DOGE are illegally shutting down USAID. This is an outright lie. USAID is not shut down but there is a pause on the corrupt funding coming from this CIA money funnel. The actual truth about what Trump and Musk are doing is quite different and we are doing a deep dive into this entire debacle today.Show more

Support us at TomRenz.com

