EP 2272-6PM Armed Protests Planned for 50 State Capitols, U.S. Capitol Ahead Of Inauguration Day

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Organizers are reportedly planning armed protests slated to occur at 50 state capitols, as well as the U.S Capitol, in the days leading up to Inauguration Day, according to an internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/11/fbi-armed-protests-planned-50-state-capitols-u-s-capitol-ahead-inauguration-day/
SPECIAL GUEST: Larry Ward is the President of Political Media, Chairman of Constitutional Rights PAC, Founded Gun Appreciation Day,Hosted the Million Veterans March, Board member of the Free Press Foundation, and CEO of Gun Dynamics. https://youtu.be/UKudEy4ooS4
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