Psalm 91 - The Prescription For America

There has never been a more important time in your lifetime than right now to cling to Psalm 91 as a safety net from the storms of the enemy. America is going through some harsh times right now. All indications point to more unrest and instability. That's why Psalm 91 has so much meaning. It is a covenant promise of protection for those who trust in the LORD and speak these promises out loud daily.Peggy Joyce's heart is that her books and teachings would bring you into the same freedom and authority that God has shown her by putting God's Word to work ​ in your life.As America continues battling the corona crisis, the civil unrest, and all of the election chaos, it has never been more critical in American history to learn how Psalm 91 can protect you and your family during these troubled times than right now. America is hanging in the balance. Everything that we cling to and hold dear in this country could be stripped away from us almost as fast as snapping your fingers.It's time for a revival. It's time for repentance. It's time for Christians to stand up and start telling everyone you know about Psalm 91. This is the prescription for America's ills.May God Bless America and Heal our land!Order these resources: