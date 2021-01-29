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Paul and his wisdom
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20 views • January 29, 2021
In the Book of Galatians, Paul the Apostle wrote that if he shared a different gospel to the Gospel of Jesus Christ he should be cursed.
This video explores how the history of the church has seen Paul being used against Jesus, while Paul himself put Jesus first. This video explores 10 teachings of Paul - from a fresh look at baptism and healing, to instructions to quit your job and live by faith, to exposing the root of all evil... and more.
This video explores how the history of the church has seen Paul being used against Jesus, while Paul himself put Jesus first. This video explores 10 teachings of Paul - from a fresh look at baptism and healing, to instructions to quit your job and live by faith, to exposing the root of all evil... and more.
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