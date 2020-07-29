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Dr. Stella Immanuel We Don't Need to Die From COVID-19. There Are Treatments for COVID
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62 views • July 29, 2020
Dr. Stella Immanuel from Houston Texas discusses the controversy around cures for covid-19 and how she has had complete success in curing it with 350 patients. She uses hydroxychloroquine, zinc and zithromax.
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