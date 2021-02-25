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Stay Connected Within...Clarification on the Hero's Journey
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Just because you come through the "eye of the needle" and are completely transformed from who you used to be, it is still important to connect with the "Source" within yourself. Connect to that place of inner stillness and peace as we still live on Earth during paradigms shifting. This is your inner knowing and the foundation your new life is built upon.
Book referenced:
The Hero with a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell
Visit me at:
www.hydeetehana.com
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Donate to help me on my mission to expand consciousness on Earth:
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Book referenced:
The Hero with a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell
Visit me at:
www.hydeetehana.com
https://www.hydeetehana.com/shop-1
Donate to help me on my mission to expand consciousness on Earth:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s...
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