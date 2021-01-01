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An attack on dignity!
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19 views • January 01, 2021
Source material:
Bill C-7 (text)
https://parl.ca/Content/Bills/431/Government/C-7/C-7_1/C-7_1.PDF
Join the cause and get your $10 membership
www.savedeltahospice.com
The Liberals want us dead! (Falsifying medical records etc)
https://www.facebook.com/349415305680938/videos/502351017118298
Contact me at
[email protected]
Bill C-7 (text)
https://parl.ca/Content/Bills/431/Government/C-7/C-7_1/C-7_1.PDF
Join the cause and get your $10 membership
www.savedeltahospice.com
The Liberals want us dead! (Falsifying medical records etc)
https://www.facebook.com/349415305680938/videos/502351017118298
Contact me at
[email protected]
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