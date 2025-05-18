BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
There are 2700 patents on 68 biological weapons ready to be released on the population, David Martin
375 views • 15 hours ago

"There are over 2,700 patents on 68 biological weapons  that are in the queue to be unleashed on our population."

"My company currently monitors  68 scheduled biological weapons."

"Sixty-eight (68), three (3) of which  have to do with coronavirus..."

"Listen to what I just said."

"Sixty-eight (68) scheduled,  ready-to-go pathogens."

"And you know how many people are having a conversation about that?"

"The three of us right now."


David Martin, PhD interviewed by John Stockton & Ken Ruettgers on “The Ultimate Assist” | March 26, 2025.


The full 1:26 hour interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6r763g-15-unmasking-the-covid-pandemic-with-dr.-david-e.martin..html

Mirrored - Fat News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
patentsbio-weaponsdavid martin phd
