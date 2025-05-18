There are 2700 patents on 68 biological weapons ready to be released on the population, David Martin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"There are over 2,700 patents on 68 biological weapons that are in the queue to be unleashed on our population."
"My company currently monitors 68 scheduled biological weapons."
"Sixty-eight (68), three (3) of which have to do with coronavirus..."
"Listen to what I just said."
"Sixty-eight (68) scheduled, ready-to-go pathogens."
"And you know how many people are having a conversation about that?"
"The three of us right now."
David Martin, PhD interviewed by John Stockton & Ken Ruettgers on “The Ultimate Assist” | March 26, 2025.
The full 1:26 hour interview is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v6r763g-15-unmasking-the-covid-pandemic-with-dr.-david-e.martin..html
