Walter Veith & Martin Smith-God's Little Children, Who are they? How Can We Be Part Of Them? WUP 160
Clash Of Minds
Published 17 hours ago

In Episode 160 we discuss the Biblical term of Little Children. Paul says when I was a child I thought like a child, but now I am an adult. John refers in his letters to the congregation as little children. This does not seem to gel, so maybe we should look a little deeper into it. Does this also describe who the children of God are? Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com

