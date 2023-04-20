Walter Veith & Martin Smith-God's Little Children, Who are they? How Can We Be Part Of Them? WUP 160

In Episode 160 we discuss the Biblical term of Little Children. Paul says when I was a child I thought like a child, but now I am an adult. John refers in his letters to the congregation as little children. This does not seem to gel, so maybe we should look a little deeper into it. Does this also describe who the children of God are?
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.