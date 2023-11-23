Create New Account
Noura Erakat's Speech In This Moment (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published a day ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Jadaliyya at:-

https://youtu.be/1YavyF186PA?si=m6AIChn8ba_Wszdi

2 Nov 2023

On Wednesday, 1 November, the Palestine Festival of Literature an event in New York titled, "But We Must Speak: On Palestine and the Mandates of Conscience". Thalie Diaz, a conversation between Rashid Khalidi and Ta-Nehisi Coates moderated by Michelle Alexander, a letter from the JVP Rabbinical Council read by Morgan Bacchinis, and an excerpt from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1967 address, "Beyond Vietnam" read by Rashad Hoggard. Jadaliyya Co-Editor, Noura Erakat, also joined and delivered an address titled, "In This Moment".

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

