Noura Erakat's Speech In This Moment (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Jadaliyya at:-

https://youtu.be/1YavyF186PA?si=m6AIChn8ba_Wszdi



2 Nov 2023

On Wednesday, 1 November, the Palestine Festival of Literature an event in New York titled, "But We Must Speak: On Palestine and the Mandates of Conscience". Thalie Diaz, a conversation between Rashid Khalidi and Ta-Nehisi Coates moderated by Michelle Alexander, a letter from the JVP Rabbinical Council read by Morgan Bacchinis, and an excerpt from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1967 address, "Beyond Vietnam" read by Rashad Hoggard. Jadaliyya Co-Editor, Noura Erakat, also joined and delivered an address titled, "In This Moment".