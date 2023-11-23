Noura Erakat's Speech In This Moment (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Jadaliyya at:-
https://youtu.be/1YavyF186PA?si=m6AIChn8ba_Wszdi
2 Nov 2023
On Wednesday, 1 November, the Palestine Festival of Literature an event in New York titled, "But We Must Speak: On Palestine and the Mandates of Conscience". Thalie Diaz, a conversation between Rashid Khalidi and Ta-Nehisi Coates moderated by Michelle Alexander, a letter from the JVP Rabbinical Council read by Morgan Bacchinis, and an excerpt from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1967 address, "Beyond Vietnam" read by Rashad Hoggard. Jadaliyya Co-Editor, Noura Erakat, also joined and delivered an address titled, "In This Moment".
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.