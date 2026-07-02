Mountain Tactical Upgrades for the Tikka T1x MTR

AmbGun Tikka T1x Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/22-long-rifle/t1x





In the AmbGun Minuteman Review of the Tikka T1x, I said that I thought the Mountain Tactical Cheek Riser Kit is superior to the typical Kydex offerings. I like the cheek riser so much that I created a stand alone review of it. Altogether the T1x is probably my favorite rifle. And it’s competing against a T3x, my favorite bullpup, the RDB, my wonderful UTG Pro ambi AR15, and my custom Victor Faxon Vortex 10/22.





In my Minuteman Review of the Tikka T1x, I stated that the Mountain Tactical Cheek Riser Kit is superior to all Kydex offerings. And with it, the T1x is my favorite rifle.





One subtle niggling issue that has always bothered me a bit with the T1x, is the polymer trigger guard…weirdly called the bottom metal. I can’t say that it has given me any problems…just some anxious pause. Always feel like I have to be awfully careful not to crack it when reassembling the stock and action.





So I contacted Mountain Tactical to see if they could send me one of their 6061 Bottom Metals for the T1x. Not only did they send me a bottom metal to review, but they also included one of their Bombproof Recoil Lugs, melonite 316 stainless steel action screws, and their Trigger Spring. Cool.





From the inside out, the trigger spring was first.My trigger was breaking right at 2 pounds. With the trigger adjustment screw set the same, the Mountain Tactical spring put that at 1 ¼ pounds. I threaded the adjustment screw in a few turns to bring the weight to 1 ½ pounds. What was already an excellent trigger is now excellent +. And it is easy to install.





Just before I pressed the bottom metal into the stock, I lightly inserted the bombproof recoil lug. Into the stock…to be fully seated when I tighten the action screws. I always thought the MTR polymer stock was pretty stiff. The recoil lug will help enhance the stock to receiver connection to deliver chassis like rigidity.





With the Mountain Tactical Bottom Metal pressed into its cutout in the stock, I used their action screws to sandwich the stock between the bottom metal and the receiver. Pressing down on the barrel to seat the receiver tight against the recoil lug, I then torqued the action screws to 45 inch pounds.





What are the benefits of the MT bottom metal? 1. Peace of mind, I no longer fear the trigger guard shattering during Wyoming’s cold winter snowshoe hare hunts. 2. The trigger guard has a lot more room for gloved hands. 3. With a true metal bottom metal, 45 inch pounds of torque on the action screws is about 20 inch pounds more than the bottom polymer. Not only is this a tighter connection between receiver and stock, I think’s more repeatable. Like when I separate the receiver and stock to transport my rifle via motorcycle…arrive at the range, torque to 45 and there should be some improvements in consistency.





Within the noise of my own marksmanship, I can’t say that I shoot any better. The Mountain Tactical Cheek Riser Kit was of noticeable benefit. The bottom metal, actions screws, and recoil buffer help achieve chassis rigidity with the MTR polymer stock. All for about half or a third the price a T1x chassis. Certainly more affordable than upgrading from the Tikka MTR to the Tikka UPR stock or ACE Target chassis…or any of the MDT chassis offerings.





I did an AQT and while I didn’t shoot a perfect score, I did get perfect scores in stage 3 and 4.





I then went out to 100 shooting steel after dialing in 8 MOA of elevation and holding for a half value 10 mph wind. Then I reached out to 200 yards with 30 MOA of elevation, getting a 2 MOA five shot group. And then proceeded to spank the 200 yard prairie dog silhouette poppers.





I know the Mountain Tactical cheek riser plays a key role in letting the T1x realize its accuracy. The bottom metal, recoil lug, and trigger spring are more speculative…collectively maybe adding 5/100th’s of an MOA to the in-the-field accuracy equation. The bottom metal brings other benefits to the rifle, but really it all comes down to the fact that I’m so impressed with Miss T1x, that I think she’s worth it.