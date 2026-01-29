BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
PRINCIPALITIES AND WAR TIME PASTORS | 1-29-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
157 followers
70 views • 24 hours ago

Show #2589


Show Notes:


Hebrews 11: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews%2011&version=KJV

List of Principalities in the Bible: https://aboutpastors.com/list-of-principalities-in-the-bible/

7 Princes of Hell: https://christianpure.com/learn/seven-princes-of-hell-guide/

College Professor Pastors are not War Time Pastors: https://rumble.com/v74je5e-college-professor-pastors-are-not-war-time-pastors.html

Matthew 5: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matt%205&version=KJV


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

truthpass the saltcoach dave live
