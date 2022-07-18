Firefighters, Truckers, and Now Horse Breeders Join the Dutch Farmers In Protest

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When's the last time you saw horse breeders getting political? This is an obvious indicator that they are the few and we are the many.
Source: https://twitter.com/RadioGenova/status/1548680156478410753?s=20&t=N7iwxf1NdRscZIP0_rlNWg
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