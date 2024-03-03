Create New Account
An Evil Israeli Soldier posted a video to Social Media Bragging about Destroying the Gaza Strip so Palestinians Will Be Homeless and No Homes to Go Back To
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

Israeli soldier from Givati brigade posted a video to social media bragging about destroying the Gaza Strip so Palestinians can go back to their homes:

- "You have nowhere to return to Gazans. You are not dear, you are cheap. You're homeless. Homeless! We are going to make your lives miserable...you are going to suffer every second. You're going to d*e.

