'CHILD SLAVERY EXPOSED!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
IT'S SHOCKING CHILD SEX SLAVERY IS JUST NOW BEING EXPOSED. COUNTLESS CHILDREN'S LIVES HAVE BEEN SACRIFICED FOR THE SEXUAL PLEASURE OF RICH MEN AND WOMEN. I'M AMAZED IRATE PARENTS HAVEN'T GONE AFTER THESE PEDOPHILES AND DESTROYED THEM. THESE POSSESSED PEOPLE DO NOT DESERVE TO LIVE ON PLANET EARTH. THEY'RE DEMON POSSESSED AND HAVE TO BE REMOVED FROM THE PLANET. UNFORTUNATELY, SATAN HAS COMPLETE CONTROL OF THE EARTH AND IT WILL TAKE DIVINE INTERVENTION TO REMOVE THIS PLAGE UPON THE LAND. IF YOU HAVE CHILDREN YOU BETTER OBSERVE EVERYTHING THEY DO. IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE THEY COULD BE TAKEN AND DISAPPEARED FOREVER...WAKEUP!

