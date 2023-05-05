https://gettr.com/post/p2g5wg4fac8
美国由芬太尼导致的死亡人数，是自杀，新冠病毒和车祸的死亡人数的总和，共产党就是输出芬太尼的最大毒枭。
The number of deaths caused by fentanyl in the U.S. is the sum of deaths from suicides, Covid-19, and car accidents, and the CCP is the biggest drug lord exporting fentanyl.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #WinnTucson #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
