Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The number of deaths caused by fentanyl in the U.S. is the sum of deaths from suicides, Covid-19, and car accidents, and the CCP is the biggest drug lord exporting fentanyl
4 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2g5wg4fac8

美国由芬太尼导致的死亡人数，是自杀，新冠病毒和车祸的死亡人数的总和，共产党就是输出芬太尼的最大毒枭。

The number of deaths caused by fentanyl in the U.S. is the sum of deaths from suicides, Covid-19, and car accidents, and the CCP is the biggest drug lord exporting fentanyl.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #WinnTucson #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket