Where Is Our Healthcare? Canadians Deserve Better.
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
24 views • 4 months ago

Where's My Ambulance?


The state of emergency medical services in Alberta has become a tangled web, with the residents of the province bearing the brunt not only financially but tragically, with some paying the ultimate price.


Don Sharpe's Insight


After dedicating 40 years to the service as a registered paramedic, Don Sharpe retired in 2022. His journey into the world of emergency medical care was sparked by his experiences in a small town, influenced significantly by the individuals he met along the way.


Systemic Challenges


Sharpe has voiced his concerns over the hospital centric system, which has led to a notable increase in waiting times for ambulances since around 2006. This situation exemplifies the complexity of the issue, revealing a need for a solution that navigates through numerous intricate layers of healthcare delivery.

This is merely part one.


WEB: https://www.wheresmyambulance.com/


Broken System: https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/video/c2609219-broken-system--ems-crisis-in-alberta--full-length-


-------------------------

For $5 off your first order use promo code UNSCREW.


Copy and paste this link to save .5% and help support independent media, when you purchase your gold or silver from Nugget Stacker.


https://shorturl.at/rg95G


https://nuggetstacker.com/


------------------------


Expand your business and raise the consciousness of your life.


Free 15 day Trial - Focused Life-Force Energy


https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/UnscrewtheNews/



