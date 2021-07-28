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TIME TO RECONNECT WITH OUR IMMUNE SYSTEMS? WITH DR MIKE ROIZEN 22/06 @ 17:00 BST
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Pandemic Podcast
The last 18 months have brought to light many issues but one in particular could be a key factor in enabling this entire pandemic response to persist for so long.
And that is the widespread neglect and lack of understanding of our immune system — both our innate immune system and our ability to control and strengthen immunity through what we eat and our lifestyle.
My guest today is Dr Mike Roizen, a passionate advocate of taking control of our immune system and understanding how to strengthen it. Based in the US, he initiated and developed the RealAge concept to motivate behaviour change around this topic, served as Cleveland Clinic's first Chief Wellness Officer from 2007 to 2019, and is the clinic’s founding Chair of its Wellness Institute.
He has authored more than 190 peer-reviewed scientific publications, four New York Times number 1 best sellers, and has recently written a book called ‘What To Eat When: A Strategic Plan To Improve Your Health and Life through Food’.
Pandemic Podcast
The last 18 months have brought to light many issues but one in particular could be a key factor in enabling this entire pandemic response to persist for so long.
And that is the widespread neglect and lack of understanding of our immune system — both our innate immune system and our ability to control and strengthen immunity through what we eat and our lifestyle.
My guest today is Dr Mike Roizen, a passionate advocate of taking control of our immune system and understanding how to strengthen it. Based in the US, he initiated and developed the RealAge concept to motivate behaviour change around this topic, served as Cleveland Clinic's first Chief Wellness Officer from 2007 to 2019, and is the clinic’s founding Chair of its Wellness Institute.
He has authored more than 190 peer-reviewed scientific publications, four New York Times number 1 best sellers, and has recently written a book called ‘What To Eat When: A Strategic Plan To Improve Your Health and Life through Food’.
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