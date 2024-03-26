JIM WILLIE explains the U.S. Bond DEFAULT. March 2024

How does a bond default work? A treasury bond is a debt note, ie. an "I owe you" paper contract stating that the US treasury will pay a specified amount of us dollars.

FULL SHOW: Dr. Jim Willie Busts the Treasury Bond, Part 1 at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IuB38dnDjjYA/

UKACTION'S NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL HERE. https://rumble.com/c/c-5311510

Jim Willie is at www.golden-jackass.com and

Bitchute Channel at: https://www.bitchute.com/hashtag/jimwillie/

"The brilliant and controversial Dr. Jim Willie takes us on a wild ride over the complex terrain of the treasury bond today. If you want to understand what's going on in the economy and why, this is the man to tune in to: financial, geopolitical, and statistical analysis like no other. The man is on fire."











