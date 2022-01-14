Train Looters in L.A.

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Incredible footage taken by a CBS photojournalist shows looted packages scattered everywhere at a Los Angeles rail track, and cargo containers busted open.
While searching around, John Schreiber finds Amazon packages, UPS boxes, epi pens and unused Covid tests among the mound of stolen goods.