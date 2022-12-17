DID BABY WILL OF NEW ZEALAND RECEIVE BLOOD FROM THE UNJABBED ⛑ AFTER ALL?!?

I believe so, and here's why:https://newzealanddoc.substack.com/p/did-baby-will-of-new-zealand-receive





The saga of Baby Will of New Zealand is now known worldwide, and I will direct the reader to Tessa Lena’s excellent summary of it here:

https://substack.com/app-link/post?publication_id=10350&post_id=89633619&utm_source=post-email-title&isFreemail=true&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo3NjQ3NDA5OSwicG9zdF9pZCI6ODk2MzM2MTksImlhdCI6MTY3MDYwNzYyNSwiZXhwIjoxNjczMTk5NjI1LCJpc3MiOiJwdWItMTAzNTAiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.8FUndGw2njYg1jCFzJEXycK3gXIiM933QnEgxF9zgig





I believe that Baby Will received blood from the unjabbed, and I base my conclusion on the following.





First, the government of New Zealand is fully cognizant of the issues regarding the Pfizer Covid inoculation, including the damage wrought by the spike protein, the persistence of mRNA activity within the jabbed, and the excess mortality that has ensued in countries around the world, including New Zealand. Despite their push for one hundred percent inoculation in its population and the propaganda they have used to support this, they understand full well the plethora of adverse events, which include death.





Second, given the global spotlight placed on this case, which even the mainstream media cannot have avoided, the New Zealand government and the New Zealand Blood Service would wish to avoid a public relations nightmare should Baby Will be damaged by having received blood products from those who have been jabbed.





Third, the bureaucratic rationale to deny anyone the blood donors of choice will have hit home even among people who have otherwise unquestioningly accepted every government Covid directive and recommendation. Why should anyone be denied blood from compatible donors of their own choice?





Fourth, the government of New Zealand has a national register of those who have been jabbed and those who have not.





In light of the above, a government culpable already of heinous disregard of its population’s actual health (as I have shown here) would adopt a course to buttress its existing agenda, and that course would be:





secretly making sure that the infant remains healthy by taking no chances with the blood of the jabbed





publicly using the baby’s recovery and well-being as a propaganda opportunity to assure us, falsely, that blood from those who have been inoculated is safe





This is how a devious totalitarian government would, to my mind, proceed. This is how those pushing the Globalist Agenda operate. The more we understand such machinations, the better prepared will we be.





Emanuel E. Garcia, M.D.





A newborn baby boy named Alex was born in Washington state with a 95% survivable congenital heart defect and was also anemic and needed a blood transfusion.

https://twitter.com/dchomecoming/status/1602834803711156224





https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/zmbz2c/hospital_injects_baby_with_vaxxed_blood_baby_dies/





https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/breastfeeding-baby-covid-vaccine/ 🙃