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Tests That Don’t Measure Anything But Your Compliance
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102 views • October 21, 2020
150 MILLION tests ($750M worth) have been sent out by the White House. Another $9B worth of tests are awaiting state requests. Congress has funded another $75 BILLION of tests & tracking. They will be used to establish a radical LOCKDOWN 2.0 — and they don’t measure anything but your compliance.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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