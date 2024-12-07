Gates Virologist Admits Elite Designing Deadly New Viruses to Cripple Trump Presidency

The global elite are reportedly planning to unleash a new wave of deadly viruses, strategically timed to disrupt political events, cripple a potential Trump administration, and further their agenda for total global control.

According to insiders, they’re not just playing God—they’re playing politics. The timing? Meticulously planned. They’re waiting for Trump’s return to the White House, aiming to sow chaos, kill millions, cripple his administration, and pave the way for a one-world government to “manage” the devastation.

They’ve proven they can pull off a plandemic—because they’ve done it before. But there is just one problem for the elite.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/