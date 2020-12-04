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France is a Covid-Great Reset testing ground, its citizens are guinea pigs. It’s the West’s future.
China Rising Radio Sinoland
China Rising Radio Sinoland
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120 views • December 04, 2020
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Pictured above: Chinese graphic artist, Crow and Unicorn (乌合麒麟) sums up your Covid-Great Reset future, using this metaphorical depiction of US cops choking George Floyd to death, with a knee to society’s proverbial neck.

Source article with all the images and hyperlinks:

Much more at, www.chinarising.puntopress.com

The China Trilogy: https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/
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