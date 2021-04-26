BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

China Unveils "AlphaDog" - An Affordable Alternative To The Terrifying "Robo-Dog"
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10276 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
106 views • April 26, 2021
For years readers have read our countless notes on Boston Dynamics' four-legged Spot robot. Now there's a new robo-dog in town, and its name is "AlphaDog."

Chinese tech firm, Welian, has developed the Chinese version of Spot called AlphaDog, which is already on sale for $2,400. Compared to the $74,500 price tag of Spot, this robo-dog is more affordable than the US version.

AlphaDog's design is similar to SPOT - and it even has the same name as an early Boston Dynamics prototype from a decade ago. While SPOT is positioned for commercial use, AlphaDog has been geared towards consumers.

"It's really very similar to a real dog," Ma Jie, chief technology officer at Weilan, told AFP.

AlphaDog is more agile and faster than Spot. The robot moves at speeds up to 9 mph or about 2.5x faster than SPOT. It uses sensors and artificial intelligence to maneuver around obstacles and complete tasks.

"It can predict the friction and height of the ground (to) adjust its height, adjust the stride frequency, and adapt to the environment," he told AFP.

Welian integrated AlphaDog with 5G technology to make it carry out tasks autonomously. At the moment, the company has sold 1,800 units to developers and tech enthusiasts.

It remains to be seen what AlphaDog will become as developers and tech enthusiasts begin experimenting with the robot. Many of these folks have been drooling over SPOT for nearly half a decade but could not obtain one due to lack of business credentials and price.

What appears evident is that robot dogs will be integrated into society and the corporate world to complete tasks for humans. It's only a matter of time before these machines are outfitted with weapons for war.

... and already Spot has been tested by the French military.

Source : https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/china-unveils-alphadog-affordable-robo-dog-boston-dynamics-spot
Keywords
chinadystopian future
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Morgan S. Verity
Oncotarget Study Reports Natural Compound Shows Anticancer Activity in Preclinical Models

Oncotarget Study Reports Natural Compound Shows Anticancer Activity in Preclinical Models

Morgan S. Verity
Study Reports Second-Generation Planet Orbiting Dying Star

Study Reports Second-Generation Planet Orbiting Dying Star

Edison Reed
Chernobyl Nuclear Fuel Particles Remain Stable 40 Years After Disaster, Report Says

Chernobyl Nuclear Fuel Particles Remain Stable 40 Years After Disaster, Report Says

Edison Reed
Rutgers, USDA Researchers Report Yeast Compounds Repel Spotted-Wing Drosophila in Cage Tests

Rutgers, USDA Researchers Report Yeast Compounds Repel Spotted-Wing Drosophila in Cage Tests

Chase Codewell
Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Study Links Higher-Dose Vitamin D to Better Cognition in Adults With MCI and Poor Sleep

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy