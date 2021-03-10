N W O Warning, Wake Up To The Shocking Reality. It's All Around You, They Are Sure They Own You NOW. We Must Take It Back NOW

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We, through the congress and Supreme Court told the NWO that they won and they own us, and there is nothing they need any longer to fear from us. We need to stand and fight, peacefully, and Wrench It Back out of their hands. We can do it, if we all do it... United We Stand!