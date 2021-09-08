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Tanya Veith - How to? - Gluten-Free Soaked Grain Bread
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432 views • September 08, 2021
This delicious gluten free bread is the perfect substitute for wheat bread. It is made with soaked whole grains and contains no refined starches. The combination of three whole grains helps to keep blood sugar levels stable and provides healthy nutrients. This recipe can be used to make bread loaves, burger buns, hotdog rolls, pizza bases and bread crumbs for crumbed foods.
Please visit my website here: www.mentaldiscoveries.co.za
Recipe
Gluten-Free Soaked Grain Bread
© 2021 Tanya Veith
Ingredients:
1 c ground golden flaxseeds (linseeds)
2 T ground chia seeds
½ c + ¼ c + ⅛ c hot water
½ c + ¼ c + ⅛ c whole white sorghum soaked overnight, rinsed & drained
½ c + ¼ c + ⅛ c whole (hulled) millet soaked overnight, rinsed & drained
½ c + ¼ c warm to hot water (careful of pressure in blender)
1 T raw honey, or date syrup
1 t + ¼ t Himalayan salt
½ t bicarbonate of soda
2 t instant yeast
1 c + ¼ c gluten-free oat flour
3 T extra virgin olive oil (added after)
Measurements:
1 c = 250 ml, ½ c = 125 ml, ¼ c = 60 ml, ⅛ c = 30 ml,
1 T = 15 ml, 1 t = 5 ml, ¼ t = 1.25 ml
Instructions:
1. Combine group one, cover and set aside.
2. Blend group two. Pour into a mixing bowl.
3. Add group three to the mixing bowl. Combine.
4. Add group one to the mixing bowl. Combine well.
5. Add gluten-free oat flour to the mixing bowl. Combine.
6. Cover the mixing bowl and put in a warm place 30 mins.
7. Add the extra virgin olive oil. Combine well.
8. Place the dough into a greased loaf pan.
9. Allow to rise 40 -60 minutes in a warm place.
10. Bake in a pre-heated oven:
220 °C 10 minutes, 200 °C 20 minutes, 180 °C 20 minutes.
(428 °F) (392 °F) (356 °F)
Allow the bread to rest in the pan for 10 minutes, covered with four kitchen towels. Remove from pan and cover loaf with four kitchen towels to keep the moisture in. When the loaf is cooled completely, immediately place it in a zip lock bag to prevent it from drying out.
Please visit my website here: www.mentaldiscoveries.co.za
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
Please visit my website here: www.mentaldiscoveries.co.za
Recipe
Gluten-Free Soaked Grain Bread
© 2021 Tanya Veith
Ingredients:
1 c ground golden flaxseeds (linseeds)
2 T ground chia seeds
½ c + ¼ c + ⅛ c hot water
½ c + ¼ c + ⅛ c whole white sorghum soaked overnight, rinsed & drained
½ c + ¼ c + ⅛ c whole (hulled) millet soaked overnight, rinsed & drained
½ c + ¼ c warm to hot water (careful of pressure in blender)
1 T raw honey, or date syrup
1 t + ¼ t Himalayan salt
½ t bicarbonate of soda
2 t instant yeast
1 c + ¼ c gluten-free oat flour
3 T extra virgin olive oil (added after)
Measurements:
1 c = 250 ml, ½ c = 125 ml, ¼ c = 60 ml, ⅛ c = 30 ml,
1 T = 15 ml, 1 t = 5 ml, ¼ t = 1.25 ml
Instructions:
1. Combine group one, cover and set aside.
2. Blend group two. Pour into a mixing bowl.
3. Add group three to the mixing bowl. Combine.
4. Add group one to the mixing bowl. Combine well.
5. Add gluten-free oat flour to the mixing bowl. Combine.
6. Cover the mixing bowl and put in a warm place 30 mins.
7. Add the extra virgin olive oil. Combine well.
8. Place the dough into a greased loaf pan.
9. Allow to rise 40 -60 minutes in a warm place.
10. Bake in a pre-heated oven:
220 °C 10 minutes, 200 °C 20 minutes, 180 °C 20 minutes.
(428 °F) (392 °F) (356 °F)
Allow the bread to rest in the pan for 10 minutes, covered with four kitchen towels. Remove from pan and cover loaf with four kitchen towels to keep the moisture in. When the loaf is cooled completely, immediately place it in a zip lock bag to prevent it from drying out.
Please visit my website here: www.mentaldiscoveries.co.za
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
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