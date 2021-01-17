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What do you do if you're injured by the COVID shot?
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258 views • January 17, 2021
Del Bigtree, January 14, 2021
Reports of serious injuries from #Covid19 vaccines are flooding social media. Immune Dysfunction Expert, Dr. James Neuenschwander, describes to Del what might be happening with reactions from this experimental vaccine.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/what-do-you-do-if-youre-injured-by-the-covid-shot/
Report A COVID-19 Vaccine Injury
Vaccines for COVID-19 are being developed at warp speed. Potential safety issues may not be disclosed or fully disclosed to individuals receiving these experimental products. A COVID-19 vaccine can cause injury weeks or months after injection. If you have received a COVID-19 vaccine and suffered an adverse event thereafter, we can assist in investigating whether you have been adequately warned of the potential injury. Informed consent is the bedrock of medical ethics and we fight every day to assure that every person is given informed consent prior to being given any drug or injected with a vaccine. We look forward to helping you.
https://www.injuredbycovidvaccine.com
Reports of serious injuries from #Covid19 vaccines are flooding social media. Immune Dysfunction Expert, Dr. James Neuenschwander, describes to Del what might be happening with reactions from this experimental vaccine.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/what-do-you-do-if-youre-injured-by-the-covid-shot/
Report A COVID-19 Vaccine Injury
Vaccines for COVID-19 are being developed at warp speed. Potential safety issues may not be disclosed or fully disclosed to individuals receiving these experimental products. A COVID-19 vaccine can cause injury weeks or months after injection. If you have received a COVID-19 vaccine and suffered an adverse event thereafter, we can assist in investigating whether you have been adequately warned of the potential injury. Informed consent is the bedrock of medical ethics and we fight every day to assure that every person is given informed consent prior to being given any drug or injected with a vaccine. We look forward to helping you.
https://www.injuredbycovidvaccine.com
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