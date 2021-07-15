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Can Yoga Be Purely Physical?
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20 views • July 15, 2021
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/can-yoga-be-purely-physical
More about Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free YOGA AND THE BODY OF CHRIST eBook: https://davehunt.org
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You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. We want to welcome you to our series dealing with the religion of yoga, and the attempts being made to integrate that religion with Christianity. Dave, I can hear some objections out there right now—What do you mean, the religion of yoga? You don’t know what you’re talking about. Come on—I’m taking classes right now in my Baptist church right in the basement, and certainly, our pastor would not allow any false religion to be taught in his church! Well, it’s a pagan religion, folks, and we’ve been explaining that very thing for the last few weeks. If you would like to check out the documentation for what we will be discussing, Gary will tell you later in the program how to order a copy of Yoga and the Body of Christ, by Dave Hunt, subtitle:What Position Should Christians Hold?Dave, let me run by you an analogy, okay and see if it sheds any light on the religious connection between yoga and religion. You know my background as a Roman Catholic, 30 years a Roman Catholic, now what if I started an exercise program that I wanted you to participate in, and I called it Catholicizing? Now, that might raise an eyebrow on your part, but what if I tell you that I separated the religion out from the physical aspects, so I don’t want you to worry? And some of the exercises I had you do included genuflecting, and making the sign of the cross, and then I added some sort of manual dexterity exercise that involves working a string of beads, okay, while repeating, maybe a prayer to Mary or something like that, or not even a prayer, maybe some kind of a mantra, and so on—
More about Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free YOGA AND THE BODY OF CHRIST eBook: https://davehunt.org
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. We want to welcome you to our series dealing with the religion of yoga, and the attempts being made to integrate that religion with Christianity. Dave, I can hear some objections out there right now—What do you mean, the religion of yoga? You don’t know what you’re talking about. Come on—I’m taking classes right now in my Baptist church right in the basement, and certainly, our pastor would not allow any false religion to be taught in his church! Well, it’s a pagan religion, folks, and we’ve been explaining that very thing for the last few weeks. If you would like to check out the documentation for what we will be discussing, Gary will tell you later in the program how to order a copy of Yoga and the Body of Christ, by Dave Hunt, subtitle:What Position Should Christians Hold?Dave, let me run by you an analogy, okay and see if it sheds any light on the religious connection between yoga and religion. You know my background as a Roman Catholic, 30 years a Roman Catholic, now what if I started an exercise program that I wanted you to participate in, and I called it Catholicizing? Now, that might raise an eyebrow on your part, but what if I tell you that I separated the religion out from the physical aspects, so I don’t want you to worry? And some of the exercises I had you do included genuflecting, and making the sign of the cross, and then I added some sort of manual dexterity exercise that involves working a string of beads, okay, while repeating, maybe a prayer to Mary or something like that, or not even a prayer, maybe some kind of a mantra, and so on—
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