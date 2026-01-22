BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CATASTROPHIC ICE STORM: What You Must Do in the Next 48 Hours | Emergency Broadcast
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
738 followers
5
667 views • 2 days ago

A catastrophic ice storm is expected to hit large parts of the U.S. in the coming days, bringing heavy ice, snow, and dangerous cold — especially to regions that aren't built for it. Ice storms don't just shut down roads—they knock out power, heat, and basic services for days or weeks. In this solo emergency broadcast, I break down what we currently know about the storm, what to realistically expect, and most importantly, the critical actions you must take in the next 48 hours to prepare and stay safe if the power goes out. This is not panic-driven coverage — it's practical, detailed guidance focused on protecting your family, pets, and home. Share this with everyone in the affected areas. Download the free Winter Storm Survival Guide: https://winterstormready.com/ Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ Go to http://cbdistillery.com and use code SETH for 25% off! Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.

